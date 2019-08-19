Microsoft unveils two new special edition Xbox Wireless Controllers

Microsoft has unveiled two new special edition Xbox Wireless Controllers at Gamescom 2019.
One’s rugged. One’s sporty. They’re both all-new.
Introducing the Night Ops Camo and Sport Blue Special Edition controllers. pic.twitter.com/m3ljDJuDIB
— Xbox ➡️ gamescom 2019 🇩🇪 (@Xbox) August 19, 2019
The first is the Xbox Wireless Controller — Night Ops Camo Special Edition, which sports an iconic camouflage design with a metallic gold D-pad and etched trigger grips.
The second new gamepad is the Xbox Wireless Controller — Sport Blue Special Edition, which features a geometric design with eye-catching metallic accents, a metallic D-pad and rubberized grip.
The Night Ops controller will launch on September 17th, while the Sport Blue gamepad will release on October 8th.
Both controllers will cost $79.99 CAD each.
That’s not the only new Xbox gamepad on the way. The Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 — Microsoft’s second customizable, competitive-minded gamepad — will launch in Canada on November 2nd at a cost of $229.99.
Comments