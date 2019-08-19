News
PREVIOUS|

Microsoft unveils two new special edition Xbox Wireless Controllers

Aug 19, 2019

11:51 AM EDT

0 comments

new Xbox One controllers

Microsoft has unveiled two new special edition Xbox Wireless Controllers at Gamescom 2019.

The first is the Xbox Wireless Controller — Night Ops Camo Special Edition, which sports an iconic camouflage design with a metallic gold D-pad and etched trigger grips.

The second new gamepad is the Xbox Wireless Controller — Sport Blue Special Edition, which features a geometric design with eye-catching metallic accents, a metallic D-pad and rubberized grip.

The Night Ops controller will launch on September 17th, while the Sport Blue gamepad will release on October 8th.

Both controllers will cost $79.99 CAD each.

That’s not the only new Xbox gamepad on the way. The Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 — Microsoft’s second customizable, competitive-minded gamepad — will launch in Canada on November 2nd at a cost of $229.99.

Related Articles

Resources

Aug 19, 2019

11:14 AM EDT

Here’s what’s coming Xbox Game Pass in the second half of August 2019

News

Aug 19, 2019

12:32 PM EDT

Xbox reveals Horde Mode, Halo characters for Vancouver-made Gears 5

News

Aug 15, 2019

12:03 PM EDT

Sony reveals four new PS4 DualShock 4 controller colours

News

Aug 6, 2019

2:48 PM EDT

Microsoft unveils limited edition Gears 5-themed Xbox One X

Comments