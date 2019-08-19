‘Gears Pop’ Gears of War mobile game launches August 22

‘Gears Pop’ is coming to mobile on August 22nd.
The cartoonish mobile title set in the Gears of War universe developed by Vancouver-based studio, The Coalition, was initially announced back in 2018.
#GearsPOP incoming! August 22, 2019. 🎉
ONLY THREE MORE DAYS UNTIL LAUNCH! Have you pre-registered yet?
Google Play Store: https://t.co/CQ9BJwQAjb
iOS App Store: https://t.co/YDChnpCDfA pic.twitter.com/riQjpx6BjU
— Gears POP! (@GearsPOP) August 19, 2019
Those interested can pre-register for the game in the Play Store and the App Store.
The Funko Pop-style game looks similar to Clash Royale, with players moving up the field to take down enemies and complete objectives.
Players will also be able to play against friends.
Source: Gears Pop!
