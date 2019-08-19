News
‘Gears Pop’ Gears of War mobile game launches August 22

Aug 19, 2019

12:29 PM EDT

‘Gears Pop’ is coming to mobile on August 22nd.

The cartoonish mobile title set in the Gears of War universe developed by Vancouver-based studio, The Coalition, was initially announced back in 2018.

Those interested can pre-register for the game in the Play Store and the App Store.

The Funko Pop-style game looks similar to Clash Royale, with players moving up the field to take down enemies and complete objectives.

Players will also be able to play against friends.

Source: Gears Pop! 

