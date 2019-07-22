Apple plans to open new office in downtown Vancouver

Apple plans to open an office in Vancouver, according to a new report from Bloomberg.
The office will reportedly be located at 400 West Georgia, Vancouver in a 24-story office owned by Westbank and Allied Properties, per Bloomberg’s sources, which didn’t want to be named because the information isn’t public yet.
The futuristic-looking tower, which is a stack of glassy cubes, is scheduled to be finished by spring of 2020 according to Westbank’s website. The entire tower comes in at a massive 367,000 SqFt.
Apple will share this ritzy real estate with Amazon’s nearby new 416,00 sqft office and Canada Post’s massive mailing center across the street. Amazon intends to expand its workforce in Vancouver by five times to 5,000 by 2022.
Image credit: Westbank
Source: Bloomberg
