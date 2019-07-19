Fido offers 2GB of bonus data alongside 2GB and 5GB data plans

Fido has launched a new limited-time promotion in which the Rogers flanker brand is offering bonus data on select plans.
Customers who sign up for the carrier’s 2GB and 5GB Pulse plans will receive an additional 2GB of bonus data per month, increasing the monthly data allotment of the two plans to 4 and 7GB, respectively. The two plans are priced at $50 and $60 per month.
Like with all of Fido’s other post-paid plans, the two eligible plans include Fido’s Data Bytes, Xtra and Roam value add-ons.
Each plan also includes 500 minutes of Canada-wide calling, upgradable to an unlimited amount for an additional $5 per month, as well as unlimited SMS and MMS messaging.
There’s $35 “Setup Service Fee,” which Fido will waive when customers sign up online.
Source: Fido
