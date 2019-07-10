Eastlink’s new ‘EasyUp’ program lets you upgrade your phone after 12 months

Eastlink is hoping to make it easier for customers to upgrade their phones with its new ‘EasyUp’ program.
EasyUp lets customers upgrade their phone every 12 months, and comes with device protection bundled in. To do an upgrade, customers will have to return their ‘registered device’ to an Eastlink store, which will waive their existing ‘EasyTab’ balance.
Essentially, if you add EasyUp to your account when you get a device on EasyTab from Eastlink, you’ll be able to jump up to a new device in 12 months, subject to eligibility requirements. Customers must also purchase the new phone on EasyTab.
EasyUp offers three tiers, starting at Tier 2, which determine the monthly cost and which devices are eligible. You can read all the tiers below:
EasyUp Tier 2: $15.99 per month
- Samsung A70
- Samsung A50
- Samsung A20
EasyUp Tier 3: $17.99 per month
- iPhone 8 Plus
- iPhone 8
- Samsung Galaxy S10e
- Samsung Galaxy S9
- LG G8
EasyUp Tier 4: $19.99 per month
- iPhone XS Max
- iPhone XS
- iPhone XR
- iPhone X
- Samsung Galaxy S10+ (excluding the 1TB model)
- Samsung Galaxy S10
- Samsung Note 9
Regarding the device protection component, Tier 2 devices may have a $159 Replacement Service Fee, Tier 3 could have a $249 fee and Tier 4 could have a $349 fee.
You can learn more about EastLink’s EasyUp program over on the website.
