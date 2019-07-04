Netflix’s Pacific Rim anime series will launch in 2020

Prepare your private Kaiju bunker: Netflix’s Pacific Rim anime will debut in 2020, according to Elie Dekel, vice president of brand development and consumer products at Legendary Entertainment.
He confirmed to IGN that the latest entry in the Pacific Rim franchise will have two initial seasons.
The new show will go back to the world of Kaijus and Jaegers through the eyes of two siblings. Netflix said they would pilot an abandoned Jaeger to find their missing parents.
Craig Kyle (Thor: Ragnarok) and Greg Johnson (X-Men: Evolution) are the showrunners, while Legendary Entertainment (Kong: Skull Island, Pokemon: Detective Pikachu) and Tokyo’s Polygon Pictures will handle the production duty.
Apart from telling the stories of drift-compatible kids going against giant monsters, the streaming colossus will also adapt Altered Carbon, Cagaster of an Insect Cage, Yasuke, and Trese into anime shows.
Image credit: Legendary Entertainment
