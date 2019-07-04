Cassettes enter the wireless age with NIMM Lab’s new IT’S OK cassette player

If Spotify and other music streaming services just aren’t doing it for you anymore, why not go back to cassette tapes?
That’s the pitch of NIMM Lab, which just launched its latest Kickstarter: the IT’S OK cassette player. The company’s new portable music player isn’t just any kind of cassette player, however. Instead, it’s the “world’s first Bluetooth cassette player,” which means you can use your fancy AirPods or Sony WH1000XM3s to enjoy some organic tape hiss.
There’s also an analog headphone jack if you want as authentic of a listening experience as possible.
The IT’S OK cassette player is available to pre-order today at $63 USD. It’s available in three different colours: ‘Sakura pink,’ ‘Cloud white’ and ‘Evening blue.’ The case is also transparent so that everyone on public transit can see the cool album you’re listening to currently.
It’s easy to scoff at this entire endeavour, but the fact of the matter is that cassette tapes are making something of a minor comeback.
In 2018, tape sales in the U.S. grew by 23 percent, with American music listeners buying some 219,000 tapes compared to 178,000 in 2017. You can thank Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy for cassette’s recent resurgence. For the past four years in a row, the movie’s soundtrack, Awesome Mix Vol. 1, has been the best selling cassette in the U.S.
Source: Kickstarter Via: Engadget
