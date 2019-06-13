Harry Potter’s Daniel Radcliffe is making Kimmy Schmidt a little bit more magical.
Radcliffe, who also starred in Kill Your Darlings and Swiss Army Man, will feature in an Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt‘s interactive special. The Netflix Original will hit the platform in 2020.
The episode will work similarly to Black Mirror‘s Bandersnatch episode, letting users choose what happens next.
This is what the press release had to say about the episode:
“In the “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” interactive special, Kimmy Schmidt (Ellie Kemper) sets off on her biggest adventure yet. Three states! Explosions! A dancing hamburger! And you, the viewer, get to decide how the story goes. Will you foil the Reverend’s (Jon Hamm) evil plan and get Kimmy to her wedding on time? Or will you accidentally start a war against the robots? So grab your remote and a tray of delicious scrod, ‘cause Kimmy’s got her own Netflix interactive special!
Saturday Night Live‘s Tina Fey and 30 Rock’s Robert Carlock will produce the episode.
Series regulars will return to the show, such as Ellie Kemper, Tituss Burgess, Jane Krakowski and Carol Kane.
