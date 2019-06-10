Huawei is sending developers an invitation to publish on its AppGallery

Ever since Google revoked Huawei’s Android license in early May, the Chinese telecommunication giant has been busy developing its own Android and Play Store alternative.
Now, Huawei is sending invitations to developers on Play Store to publish on their own app store, the AppGallery.
In order to survive without Google, Huawei is pushing to secure a flourishing app ecosystem. AppGallery is an existing application that comes with EMUI builds, it already listed many of the demanding titles found on Play Store. AppGallery is designed primarily for Huawei users in China as a Play Store alternative since most Google services are entirely blocked in the country.
Citing an anonymous source, XDA Developers reported that the trusted developer from Play Store shared an email received from Huawei.
The email detailed an invitation to join AppGallery, which, according to Huawei, has “270 million monthly active users” on over “350m phones,” with half of which sold outside of China.
The email also promises that Huawei will provide “full support” to help developers when they publish applications on AppGallery. Lastly, the email mentions that Huawei has a developer community of over “560k”.
The email does not mention the exact support that app developers will receive, nor does contain the details behind its developer community.
Here is part of the email made available to XDA Developers.
Subject: [OFFICIAL] Invitation to join Huawei AppGallery
Cher XXX team,
In the last 2 years, Huawei shipped over 350M phones, about half of them in western markets.
All Huawei phones have our official AppStore “AppGallery” preloaded globally, with 270 million monthly active users.
We realized that your great Android App XXX is not yet published in our AppGallery.
In order to guarantee a smooth usage of your App for our users, Huawei is committed to provide you with full support, to help you publish your App into AppGallery.
We would therefore like to invite you to join our 560k developers community for free, in our Huawei Developer portal.
Huawei isn’t the first company that tried to convince developers on Google Play Store to publish elsewhere. XDA Developers mentioned that they have received similar emails from Amazon that requested app publication on the Amazon Appstore.
Source: XDA Developers
Comments