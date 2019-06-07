Netmarble, the developer behind the upcoming mobile game titled ‘BTS World,’ has announced that the game will be released worldwide on June 25th.
Although in real life the band is currently selling out stadium tours, in the game, they’re just trying to make it through their debut. BTS World will take players on an interactive journey as they navigate through the band’s debut as their manager.
The goal of the game is to foster the band members to become the ‘superstars’ they are today. Players are tasked with completing missions to progress through game and unlock different stories.
The developers wanted fans to be able to virtually with the band members through an interactive system, so players can get a chance to interact with their icons.
The game will also feature an original soundtrack from BTS.
You can register for the game on the developer site. The site also features a mini game demo of the final version of BTS World.
BTS World will be available to download for free on both Android and iOS. Until then, fans are celebrating the band’s upcoming sixth anniversary.
Source: Netmarble Corp
