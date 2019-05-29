Intel announces new CPUs at Computex 2019

Computex is usually where we can witness brand new processor architecture. It is, unfortunately, not exactly the case for Intel this year. But, that does not mean team blue has nothing to compete with AMD, which has taken the world by storm with its new Ryzen 3000 series.
In introducing a new member for the mainstream platform for hardcore gamers and content creators, the blue team released the Core i9-9900KS to counter the AMD Ryzen 7 3800x, a new eight-core powerhouse, which runs faster than the i9-9900K.
While the added ‘S’ stands for Special Edition, according to Anandtech, the i9-9900 KS is essentially a cherry-picked i9-9900K that’s been overclocked from the factory. It turbos to 5.0GHz, as opposed to the old 4.7GHz on the 9900K, on all eight cores. The base clock now sits at 4.0GHz, 400MHz more than the i9-9900K.
With the added clock speed, Intel says the i9-9900KS is the world’s fastest gaming CPU coming in Q4 2019.
But, it is worth noting that users with better-binned 9900K processors can overlock their silicons to achieve similar results. For those who want to upgrade, existing Intel motherboards that work with the i9-9900K, they will need a new BIOS update to mate with the i9-9900KS.
Aside from that, Intel gave everyone a glimpse at the new X-series processors coming this fall for professional creators. Without delving into details, team blue says the new lineup has better memory support and higher clocks. The rather small upgrades suggest that the new X-series is a refreshed Core X 9000 series released in late 2018, leaving room for AMD to release the crazier Ryzen Threadripper 3000 series.
Nevertheless, it seems that the old days of cakewalk are over for Intel. With the brand new Zen architecture that revived AMD CPU department, Intel now faces stiff competitions in its never-ending battle with its long-time arch-rival.
