‘Just Ask Crave’ and ‘Just Ask CTV’ aren’t Bell’s only recently published trademarks.
Bell Media, a subsidiary BCE, recently trademarked ‘Connect Everything’ with the Canadian Intellectual Property Office.
The company filed the trademark on March 7th, 2019, less than a month after it trademarked ‘Just Ask Crave’ and ‘Just Ask CTV.’
Now, if you thought we were confused about the two ‘Just Ask…’ trademarks, we’re even more flabberghasted about the ‘Connect Everything’ trademark.
Perhaps the company is branding a new app, or feature coming to either Crave or its CTV app. Bell Media could even be working with partners on some level regarding whatever ‘Connect Everything’ is.
Source: CIPO
