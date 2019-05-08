Bell Media trademarks ‘Just Ask Crave’ and ‘Just ask CTV’

Bell Media, the media subsidiary of Bell, registered two trademarks with the Canadian Intellectual Property Office.
Both ‘Just Ask Crave’ and ‘Just Ask CTV’ trademarks were filed on February 11th.
It’s unclear what the trademarks entail, however. We at MobileSyrup are guessing that it might be related to a service that allows users to ask about information regarding certain programs.
“Crave, what time is Game of Thrones today?”
“Crave, play Handmaid’s Tale season 3″
Something of that sort.
It’s also possible that it could be a Crave and CTV extension to Google Assistant.
Currently, with Google Assistant, users can speak to a Best Buy voice assistant to ask about the availability of certain products. It might be something similar, allowing users to ask about program schedules and what’s currently playing on CTV.
As of right now, we’re only guessing, however, it’s possible sometime in the near future that Bell Media might make an announcement regarding new ‘Just Ask…’ features.
Until then, Game of Thrones season 8 episode 5 starts at 9pm on Sunday and this episode is 80 minutes long.
Comments