DoorDash launches in Winnipeg with 300 restaurants featured

Food delivery service DoorDash has launched in Winnipeg with over 300 restaurants that residents can order from.
DoorDash says it is working exclusively with a variety of restaurants, including Boon Burger, Underdogs, King + Bannatyne and Baked Expectations. Additionally, DoorDash will deliver from popular food spots like A&W, Boon Burger, Oh Donuts, Thida’s Thai and Peasant Cookery.
To celebrate the launch, DoorDash is running a special “30 or $30” promotion in Winnipeg in the first 30 days of service. During this time, customers can order anything from stores featured in the “30 or $30” carousel in the Android and iOS app or on www.doordash.com.
If the customer’s food is not delivered within 30 minutes, DoorDash will email them a voucher for up to $30 within five business days. Additionally, DoorDash will waive delivery fees on all orders over $10 for each customer’s respective first 30 days using the service.
With the Winnipeg launch, DoorDash is now available in 50 Canadian cities. The company aims to be in 100 Canadian cities by the end of 2019.
