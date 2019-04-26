Federal committee to study ethical considerations of AI and algorithms

The House of Commons Standing Committee on Access to Information, Privacy and Ethics will hear from artificial intelligence industry experts and learn about the ethical considerations of the rapidly growing field.
The first meeting will be held on Tuesday, April 30, at 3:30 p.m. It will host director of the Privacy & Sustainable Computing Lab at Vienna University of Economics and Business, Ben Wagner, and Yoshua Bengio, University of Montreal professor and scientific director at the Quebec Artificial Intelligence Institute.
The committee will hear from other experts in the industry and will likely create a report with its recommendations at the end of its study of AI and the use of algorithms.
The conversation around AI ethics has emerged as an important one. Issues facing the use of AI include the role imbued bias plays in its decision-making process and how the adoption of AI will affect society as a whole.
