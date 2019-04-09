J.J. Abrams adapting Stephen King horror novel for Apple TV+

Prolific filmmaker J.J. Abrams is producing an adaptation of Stephen King’s Lisey’s Story horror-romance novel for Apple’s upcoming TV+ streaming service.
The eight-episode series will be written and executive produced by King himself, which the famous author has not often done with adaptations of his work.
Academy Award winner Julianne Moore will star as Lisey, a woman who must face amazing realities about her husband two years after his death.
This is Abrams’ third series for Apple TV+ under his Bad Robot Productions banner, following Little Voice with Sara Bareilles and the Jennifer Garner-led My Glory Was I Had Such Friends.
Abrams also previously worked with King on the 11.22.63 and Castle Rock series for American streaming service Hulu.
Like the rest of Apple’s original series, it remains unclear when Lisey’s Story will premiere on Apple TV+. While Apple officially unveiled the service at the end of last month, the company has yet to confirm specific pricing or launch timing, outside of a fall 2019 release window.
Altogether, Apple has well over 20 series in development, including those featuring the likes of Steven Spielberg, Oprah Winfrey, Jennifer Aniston, Chris Evans and Kumail Nanjiani.
Image credit: Flickr — Gage Skidmore
Source: The Hollywood Reporter
