HMD Global brings Nokia 2.1 to Rogers’ Chatr Mobile brand

The Nokia 2.1 is now available exclusively at Rogers flanker brand Chatr for $139 outright.
Rogers is the first Canadian carrier to sell a Nokia-branded HMD Global smartphone, though it’s also possible to buy the company’s devices at national retailers like Canada Computers and Staples.
At Chatr, the Nokia 2.1 is available in ‘Blue/Silver.’
The phone features a 5.5-inch LCD display with a 720 x 1,280-pixel resolution and a Snapdragon 425 processor. Additionally, it includes 8GB of expandable storage, an 8-megapixel rear-facing shooter and a 5-megapixel selfie camera. On top of these specs, the phone features a 4,000mAh battery and Android 8.1 Oreo Go edition (upgradable to Android 9.0 Pie Go edition with Android One).
Android Go edition is tailored for phones with 1GB of RAM or less. It features smaller app sizes, with apps like Google Go, so that users have more storage space — though users can still download regular apps if they choose.
You can find the handset on Chatr’s website.
In an interview with MobileSyrup, HMD Global’s Cristian Capelli, the head of business development in the Americas, confirmed that the Finnish company plans to release many more of its devices in Canada over the next 18 months.
