News
SaskTel deploys LTE in various locations across Saskatchewan

Feb 13, 2019

3:59 PM EST

SaskTel HQ

Saskatchewan-based carrier SaskTel is deploying Long-Term Evolution (LTE) cell services in various locations across the province.

In five different press releases, the company detailed improvement to services in Drake, Kisbey, Briercrest, Govan and Riverhurst, and Grayson, all smaller locations in the province.

The news releases state that the expansions are part of Phase 2 of the province’s plan to provide rural communities with “enhanced access to reliable cellular and high-speed internet services.”

“SaskTel continues to invest in its networks, so our customers get the service they expect and need,” said SaskTel’s CEO Doug Burnett, in a statement sent to MobileSyrup.

“With Saskatchewan’s largest LTE network, SaskTel customers can surf, stream, and download the content they want faster than ever before and from almost anywhere in the province.”

Source: SaskTel

Comments