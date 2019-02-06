Microsoft’s annual Build developer conference returns May 6th to 8th

Microsoft has confirmed that its annual Build developer conference will be held this year from May 6th to 8th in Seattle, Washington.
It’s worth noting Google that confirmed at the end of January that its annual I/O conference will be held that same week between May 7th and 9th in Mountain View, California.
It’s unclear exactly what Microsoft will show at Build, but the tech giant normally uses the conference to make announcements about Windows, its Azure cloud services, Office, developer tools and more.
Microsoft is also expected to unveil the next iteration of its HoloLens mixed reality platform at Mobile World Congress later this month, so it’s likely that Build will feature follow-up announcements on the device. Microsoft says a specific agenda for Build will be posted at the end of the month.
In the meantime, those interested in attending Build can look forward to registration opening up on February 27th.
Source: Microsoft
