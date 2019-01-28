Fido billing to go paperless as of April 9th

In an effort to go green and save the environment, Rogers’ flanker brand Fido is going to go fully paperless starting April 9th, 2019.
As of now, 80 percent of customers are enrolled in online billing, but the company has been for a while committed to investing in digital features and online services.
Customers will, therefore, begin receiving online billing and all information digitally starting April 9th, says Fido.
Online billing will include all the details that a paper bill includes, such as usage history, balance, and when the bill is due. The online bill can also be saved as well as printed, and customers will be able to access bills as far back as 18 months.
“We know that the majority of our customers love self-serve options, which is why we continue to invest in digital improvement so that we can deliver the best possible customer experience,” said a Rogers spokesperson said in an email.
