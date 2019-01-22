News
PREVIOUS|

Amazon Canada offering deals on Anker speakers, earphones and more

Sale applies using a discount code

Jan 22, 2019

12:49 PM EST

0 comments

Amazon opens Toronto hub

Numerous Anker products, ranging from Bluetooth speakers to wall chargers, are available on sale at Amazon Canada using a discount code.

Here are the products that are currently on sale:

These offers expire on January 27th.

Source: Amazon Canada

Related Articles

News

Dec 26, 2018

9:34 AM EST

Amazon Canada’s best Boxing Week tech deals

News

Jan 8, 2019

12:00 PM EST

Anker unveils Roav Bolt connected car Bluetooth device at CES 2019

News

Dec 21, 2018

11:27 AM EST

Amazon Canada gives a sneak peek at Boxing Day deals

News

Dec 26, 2018

8:03 PM EST

Amazon Canada reports ‘record-breaking’ holiday sales

Comments