Amazon Canada offering deals on Anker speakers, earphones and more

Numerous Anker products, ranging from Bluetooth speakers to wall chargers, are available on sale at Amazon Canada using a discount code.
Here are the products that are currently on sale:
- Anker Premium Stereo Bluetooth 4.0 Speaker for $49.99 (previously $79.99). Discount code is OU8WFW77.
- Anker PowerCore Elite 20000 Power Bank for $49.99 (previously $74.99). Discount code is OU8WFW77.
- Soundcore by AnkerFlare Portable Wireless Speaker for $69.99 (previously $99.99). Discount code is YZITSJJ6.
- Anker SoundBuds Flow Lightweight Wireless Headphones, Bluetooth 4.1 for $21.99 (previously $27.99). Discount code is FLD2OUHA.
- Anker Soundcore Mini 2 Pocket Bluetooth IPX7 Speaker for $29.99 (previously $49.99). Discount code is PDBNCETF.
- Anker 18W USB Wall Charger Quick Charge 3.0 for $14.99 (previously $18.99). Discount code is 7U3OS5F8.
These offers expire on January 27th.
Source: Amazon Canada
