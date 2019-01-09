Mark Zuckerberg details 2019 resolutions, will host public discussions

Facebook CEO and co-founder Mark Zuckerberg’s 2019 resolution is to host public consultations on the future of technology.
“My challenge for 2019 is to host a series of public discussions about the future of technology in society — the opportunities, the challenges, the hopes, and the anxieties,” Zuckerberg wrote in a January 8th, 2019 Facebook post.
Zuckerberg added that every few weeks he’ll “talk with leaders, experts, and people” in the community from different industries and that the discussions will be made public.
“I’ll try different formats to keep it interesting. These will all be public, either on my Facebook or Instagram pages or on other media,” he wrote, adding he’s taking it on as a personal challenge.
“I’m an engineer, and I used to just build out my ideas and hope they’d mostly speak for themselves. But given the importance of what we do, that doesn’t cut it anymore.
“So I’m going to put myself out there more than I’ve been comfortable with and engage more in some of these debates about the future, the tradeoffs we face, and where we want to go,” he wrote.
Zuckerberg’s post didn’t include information about when the first public discussion is set to take place.
The new public discussions might help the social media giant renew the public’s faith in the company following a year full of various data leaks, privacy scandals and scrutiny aimed at Zuckerberg’s and chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg’s handling of these issues.
Source: The Next Web
