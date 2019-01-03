Apple at work on iOS 13, according to website analytics

Apple has been hard at work on iOS 13, the next major update to its mobile operating system, since at least the end of last year, according to website analytics collected by MacRumors.
MacRumors first spotted devices running iOS 13 visit its website in October. The number of visits increased in November, before flatlining toward the end of December. With the holidays now over, the website expects the number of visits from iOS 13 devices to increase as Apple continues to work on the operating system.
iOS 13, according to Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman, will feature a variety of iPad-related enhancements, including a revamped Files app, enhanced multi-tasking courtesy of an improved Split View mode and a reworked Home screen.
Somewhat. iOS 13 “Yukon” will have a big iPad-focused feature upgrade as well, including an updated Files app. some other things in the works are tabs in apps like in MacOS, same app side by side, Apple Pencil stuff. The home screen redesign is iPad focused.
— Mark Gurman (@markgurman) May 4, 2018
Additional details on iOS 13 are likely to filter out in the coming weeks and months as we move towards WWDC 2019 in June and the eventual release of iOS 13 sometime in September.
Source: MacRumors
Comments