Netflix hits 500 million installs in the Play Store

Though Google doesn’t typically release metrics related to app installs, it’s relatively easy to view how many times an app has been installed by looking up its details in the Play Store.
Netflix, for instance, just hit a major milestone, with the streaming video platform hitting 500 million total installs, as first reported by Android Police.
To be clear, this doesn’t mean that these users have subscribed to the service through the Play Store; rather, it indicates the number of Android users that have downloaded the app.
As of mid-October, Netflix has a total of 137 million subscribers worldwide.
As well as desktop and pretty much every platform out there (except the Nintendo Switch), Netflix’s dedicated app is available in the Google Play Store and the iOS App Store.
