Google to redesign Android’s ‘Share Menu’

Nov 9, 2018

5:03 PM EST

Google is working on a complete redesign of Android’s ‘Share Menu.’

For those who don’t know, the Android ‘Share Menu’ is that little panel that appears whenever you’re trying to share content in an Android app.

Though the ‘Share Menu’ is useful, it’s a bit slow to load up and share content.

However, the vice president of engineering for Android, David Burke, recent confirmed on Twitter that the company is working on fixing the issue.

Burke mentions that the Android ‘Share Menu’ is an important task on Google’s list and that the redesign will be “much faster and nicer to use.”

It’s unclear when the change will happen, though considering it’s a “big job” it might be a while before the Android “Share Menu’ update reaches Android phones.

