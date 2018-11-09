Fibre Centre opens carrier hotel and meet-me room in Ottawa

Fibre Centre, a leading network interconnection facility owner located in Eastern Canada, has announced an expansion project in Ottawa, Ontario.
That expansion brings a new carrier-neutral colocation facility, also known as a carrier hotel, to Canada’s capital. A colocation facility is a type of data centre that rents equipment, space and bandwidth.
The facility also includes a ‘meet-me room’ (MMR) where telecommunications companies can connect physically to exchange data without incurring local loop fees.
Additionally, the facility will provide customers with access to dark fibre — extra, unused fibre cable laid by companies for leasing out — along with Ethernet and Internet Protocol-based networks. Further, customers will have access to an Internet Exchange Point, a physical centre where internet service providers (ISPs) and content delivery networks (CDNs) exchange internet traffic between their networks.
Phase One of the 5,000 square foot Ottawa facility started operation in November. Phase Two will bring an additional 5,000 square feet to the facility in the summer of 2019, based on demand. A third phase planned for summer 2020 will finalize the facility with another 6,000 square feet.
The facility will feature redundant cooling systems, as well as AC and DC electrical systems, A and B power options, and biometric security and video surveillance monitoring, among other things.
Currently, Fibre Centre runs the largest and only carrier hotel in Atlantic Canada, as well as the host facility for the Moncton Internet Exchange.
“Fibre Centre’s carrier-neutral core network interconnection facility provides strategic infrastructure our city needs to drive innovation,” said Michael Tremblay, president and CEO of Invest Ottawa and Bayview Yards.
“It improves interconnectivity and reduces the cost of data transmission between networks, making Internet access more affordable. This capability will support the growth of existing companies and attract new firms that rely on network services.”
Source: Fibre Centre
