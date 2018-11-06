News
PREVIOUS|

Microsoft uses ‘Minecraft’ to demo its upcoming headquarters expansion

Anyone with 'Minecraft: Education Edition' can take a virtual tour of the revamped campus ahead of its 2022 opening

Nov 6, 2018

5:11 PM EST

0 comments

Minecraft HQ campus

In November 2017, Microsoft unveiled plans for a significant expansion of its 500-acre Redmond, Washington headquarters set to take place by 2022.

The company is now giving people a better idea of what the revamped campus will look like through a digital model created in its popular Minecraft sandbox video game. Microsoft acquired Minecraft developer Mojang four years ago today for $2.5 billion USD (roughly $3.28 billion CAD).

Microsoft has partnered with Blockworks — a UK-based company that specializes in recreating real-world projects using Minecraft‘s vast building tools — to bring the digital campus to life.

Microsoft HQ

Anyone who owns Minecraft: Education Edition can take a virtual tour through the upgraded campus, which is set to include nearly 20 new buildings (on top of the 100 that are currently there), cricket and soccer fields, retail shops and more.

Users who enter the digital campus will be given a map that suggests where to start first. As users explore, non-player characters (NPCs) will provide interesting facts about each part of the campus.

Microsoft HQ field

Physical construction of the new campus is expected to begin before the end of the year.

This isn’t the only tech giant HQ to be recently reconstructed using a popular block-building property. In October 2018, a designer named Spencer_R recreated Apple’s own new campus using 85,000 Lego bricks.

Source: Microsoft Via: CNBC

Related Articles

News

Oct 25, 2018

7:11 AM EST

Halloween-themed Xbox sale offers discounts of up to 85 percent off

News

Sep 21, 2017

8:02 AM EST

Minecraft cross-play between Xbox One, PC, mobile and VR is now available

News

Oct 29, 2018

5:05 PM EST

Microsoft prototyping game controllers for phones, tablets

News

Nov 2, 2018

10:25 AM EST

Mixer aims to take on Twitch and YouTube with new ‘Season 2’ features

Comments