Nexus 6P, 5X security updates no longer guaranteed following November 2018 OTA

As of Google’s November 2018 Pixel and Nexus security updates, the Mountain View search giant is no longer guaranteeing that 2015’s Nexus 5X and 6P will continue to receive security updates.
According to Google’s Android update support page, Nexus devices were guaranteed updates for at least two years from the date they were first sold, while security updates were guaranteed for at least three years.
Google began selling the 5.7-inch Nexus 6P and the 5.2-inch Nexus 5X in September 2015, simultaneously establishing the company’s Android update policy.
True to its word, Google hasn’t issued Android 9 Pie updates to either the Nexus 6P or 5X. The latest version update for both phones was Android 8.1 Oreo.
It’s worth noting that Google hasn’t definitely said that it won’t issue any additional security updates for its 2015 flagship smartphones, simply that “we can’t guarantee support.”
Still, with Google having eliminated its Nexus program with the debut of the Google Pixel and Pixel XL phones in 2016, anyone with a 2015 Nexus device shouldn’t expect any additional updates.
Good night sweet Nexus, and flights of angels sing thee to thy rest.
Source: Android Police
