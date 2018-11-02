You need to get a VPN, and this is one of the best

Attention Internet users: you really need a VPN. Using the Internet without a VPN is like having sex without a condom – it puts everything at risk. Even if you’re not doing anything particularly sketchy, you need to protect yourself with a strong VPN like Private Internet Access VPN.
This award-winning VPN (Editor’s Choice – PCMag and Tom’s Guide) does everything you could ask for from a VPN. It masks your location and IP address, unblocks censored and geographically-blocked websites, and lets you surf the web at blazing speeds on five devices simultaneously. It also blocks ads, trackers, and malware and encrypts your data with Blowfish CBC technology. And thanks to its no-logging policy, you never have to worry about your Internet browsing activity falling into the wrong hands.
A 2-year subscription to Private Internet Access VPN normally costs $217.33 CAD, but you can get it for just $72.38 CAD.
Comments