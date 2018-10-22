Netflix renews ‘Disenchantment’ for a second season

Netflix has announced that it has renewed its Disenchantment animated comedy series for a second season.
Altogether, Netflix has ordered 20 new episodes of the Matt Groening-created series, which, like the first season, will be rolled out in two installments.
The first ten episodes of season one began streaming in August, while the remaining 10 episodes are set to premiere in 2019. The second season will debut 2020, with the latter half slated for 2021.
“We’re excited to continue this epic journey with Netflix,” Groening said in a statement. “Stay tuned for more cranked-up suspense, infuriating plot twists, and beloved characters getting knocked off.”
Disenchantment tells the fantastical story of the hard-drinking Princess Bean (Abbi Jacobson), her naïve elf companion Elfo (Nat Faxon) and “personal demon” Luci (Eric Andre). Disenchantment is notable for being the latest creation from Groening following his popular The Simpsons and Futurama series.
Via: Deadline
Comments