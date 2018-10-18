News
PREVIOUS

Nest offering $40 off, free Google Home Mini with Hello Video Doorbell purchase

Oct 18, 2018

8:09 PM EDT

0 comments

Nest Hello header

Google-owned smart home product maker Nest is currently offering $40 off and a free Google Home Mini with the purchase of a Hello Video Doorbell.

Until October 28th, the Hello Video Doorbell will be offered for $259.99 CAD. A Google Home Mini, meanwhile, regularly costs $79.99 on its own.

The promotion is valid on Nest’s website and at retailers like Best Buy, Home Depot and Costco.

The Hello Video Doorbell offers 24/7 streaming and continuous video recording in HD and HDR. The device also features connectivity with the included Google Home Mini.

Source: Nest, Via: Best Buy Canada

Related Articles

News

Oct 12, 2018

7:05 PM EDT

Best Buy Canada offering free Google Home Mini with Nvidia Shield TV

News

Jul 27, 2018

12:47 PM EDT

Google Store offering two Home Mini speakers for $99

News

Oct 2, 2018

9:59 AM EDT

Google showcases new ‘Aqua’ Google Home Mini

Comments