Nest offering $40 off, free Google Home Mini with Hello Video Doorbell purchase

Google-owned smart home product maker Nest is currently offering $40 off and a free Google Home Mini with the purchase of a Hello Video Doorbell.
Until October 28th, the Hello Video Doorbell will be offered for $259.99 CAD. A Google Home Mini, meanwhile, regularly costs $79.99 on its own.
The promotion is valid on Nest’s website and at retailers like Best Buy, Home Depot and Costco.
The Hello Video Doorbell offers 24/7 streaming and continuous video recording in HD and HDR. The device also features connectivity with the included Google Home Mini.
Source: Nest, Via: Best Buy Canada
