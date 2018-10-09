Google Pixel 3 leaks continue, camera includes ‘Top Shot,’ ‘Photobooth,’ ‘Super res zoom’ features

Google’s technically as-of-yet-unannounced Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL smartphones might very well be the most leaked gadgets in history, and the leaks keep coming.
An exclusive October 8th, 2018 9to5Google story shed some light on the camera software found within the 2018 Pixel twins.
According to 9to5Google, the 2018 Pixel twins are set to carry over six camera tricks from the Google Pixel 2, while introducing at least five new ones, including ‘Photobooth,’ ‘Subject tracking autofocus,’ ‘Super res zoom,’ ‘Top Shot’ and ‘Wide angle selfies.’
Photobooth reportedly uses Google’s artificial intelligence (AI) work to allow the camera to automatically find the best shots and take a photo.
Subject tracking autofocus automatically tracks subjects in an image, rather than requiring that users manually focus the camera themselves.
9to5Google didn’t have very much information on the super res zoom feature. According to a “person familiar with the matter,’ super res zoom should be similar to AI zooming.
Top Shot allows the capture to capture a burst of frames before and after the shutter button is pressed. On-device AI then determines the best photograph, while also attempting to conserve as much device storage as possible.
As the name implies, the wide angle selfies feature uses the 2018 Pixel twins’s wide-angle front-facing camera to capture more information through a selfie photo.
Returning to the Google Pixel 3 are ‘Face retouching,’ ‘Google Lens,’ ‘AR Stickers,’ ‘Slow motion video,’ ‘Panorama’ and ‘Motion Photos.’
Google’s Pixel event takes place on October 9th, 2018 at 11am ET.
Source: 9to5Google
