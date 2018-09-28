TD Canada app now lets users send and request money through SMS

TD Canada Trust has updated its mobile banking app to add support for sending and requesting money through SMS.
The feature comes as part of version 8.10 of the TD Canada app on Android and iOS.
Version 8.10 also lets users link store loyalty, gift and membership cards directly to the TD Wallet app and adds “minor bug fixes and enhancements.”
Recent TD Canada app updates have also added the ability to schedule recurring bill payments and links to help discover and apply for TD banking products, among other features and fixes.
