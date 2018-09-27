News
PREVIOUS|

Facebook will soon allow users to add music to photos and videos

Sep 27, 2018

5:01 PM EDT

0 comments

Facebook app on Android

Facebook has announced that it will begin testing a feature next week that lets users add music to their photos and videos.

The feature comes as part of a music-oriented initiative that was kicked off in June that builds off Facebook’s major December 2017 music licensing agreement with Universal Music Group.

Users have previously only been able to add music to Stories.

The feature will be accessible via a new music sticker in the Facebook Camera. A list of songs will appear once the sticker is selected. Users will be able to choose which part of a song they want to use, which will play accordingly when the post is shared. Friends will see the song title and artist in a sticker on the post.

It’s currently unclear where exactly Facebook is planning to test the feature, so it remains to be seen if Canadians will get to see it right away.

“Adding music to your Stories goes beyond sharing what you’re listening to — it adds context and lets you creatively express yourself. We’re now starting to test music on Facebook Stories and News Feed,” said Maya Patterson, Facebook Stories product designer, said in a statement to Engadget.

Via: Engadget

Related Articles

News

Sep 21, 2018

2:33 PM EDT

Instagram is reportedly testing a native resharing feature in the feed

News

Sep 19, 2018

3:10 PM EDT

Facebook rolling out News Feed ‘Context Button’ to Canadian users

News

Sep 21, 2018

4:56 PM EDT

Facebook’s ‘Portal’ video chat device reportedly coming next week

News

Sep 20, 2018

4:58 PM EDT

Instagram testing hidden hashtags, geofenced posts and Stories

Comments