CIBC to introduce credit card locking, unlocking feature on iOS, Android

Canada’s fifth-largest bank CIBC is introducing a new feature that will allow credit card-holders to more easily protect themselves if their cards are lost or stolen.
According to a September 21st, 2018 media release, CIBC customers will be able to quickly lock and unlock credit cards through the bank’s online portal or mobile banking apps.
“We’re committed to delivering digital capabilities that provide our clients greater convenience to manage their banking, including the ability to easily protect their credit cards, giving them instant peace of mind whether at home or travelling,” said Prashant Sharma, CIBC’s senior vice president of cards, in the same September 21st media release.
The feature will be available across all CIBC credit cards.
It’s worth noting that Canada’s largest bank RBC introduced a similar mobile app locking-unlocking feature in June 2018.
CIBC’s mobile banking app is free-to-download on both Android and iOS.
Source: CIBC
