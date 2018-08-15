Virgin Mobile introducing new prepaid plans on August 16, 2018

Bell flanker brand Virgin Mobile is set to introduce 11 new prepaid rate plans on August 16th, 2018.
According to internal documents obtained by MobileSyrup, the new plans begin at $5 per month and graduate until $65 per month.
Below is the full list of new Virgin Mobile prepaid plans:
$5 province-wide talk — 10 minutes plan
- This plans provides subscribers with 10 province-wide minutes, Canada and U.S. text messaging at a rate of $0.30 per text, and picture and video messaging at a rate of $0.50 per message.
- This plan does not include data.
$15 unlimited text plan
- This plans provides subscribers with unlimited text messaging, unlimited picture and video messaging, and calling at a pay-per-use rate of $0.40 per minute for Canada-wide calls.
- This plans does not include data.
$25 unlimited text plan — 250MB
- This plans provides subscribers with unlimited text messaging, unlimited picture and video messaging, 250MB of data with a $0.05 per MB overage rate, and calling at a pay-per-use rate of $0.40 per minute for Canada-wide calls.
$25 province-wide talk — 150 minutes plan
- This plans provides subscribers with 150 province-wide minutes with an overage rate of $0.40 per minute for Canada-wide calls, unlimited text messaging and unlimited picture and video messaging.
- This plan does not include data.
$30 province-wide 150 minutes — 250MB plan
- This plan provides subscribers with 150 province-wide minutes with an overage rate of $0.40 per minute for Canada-wide calls, unlimited text messaging, unlimited picture and video messaging and 250MB of data with an overage rate of $0.05 per MB.
$40 province-wide 150 minutes — 250MB plan
- This plan provides subscribers with 150 province-wide minutes with an overage rate of $0.40 per minute for Canada-wide calls, unlimited text messaging, unlimited picture and video messaging and 250MB of data with an overage rate of $0.05 per MB.
$35 unlimited talk and text plan
- This plan provides subscribers with unlimited province-wide minutes, unlimited text messaging and unlimited picture and video messaging.
- This plan does not include data.
$45 unlimited talk and text — 2GB plan
- This plan provides subscribers with unlimited province-wide minutes, unlimited text messaging, unlimited picture and video messaging and 2GB of data at an overage rate of $0.05 per MB.
$55 unlimited talk and text — 3GB plan
- This plan provides subscribers with unlimited province-wide minutes, unlimited text messaging, unlimited picture and video messaging, 1GB of data and a bonus 2GB of data with an overage rate of $0.05 per MB.
$65 unlimited talk and text — 4GB plan
- This plan provides subscribers with unlimited province-wide minutes, unlimited text messaging, unlimited picture and video messaging, 2GB of data and a bonus 2GB of data with an overage rate of $0.05 per MB.
The plans also come with two new add-ons. Subscribers can add an additional 500MB of data for $20 per month and an additional 1GB of data for $30 per month.
Virgin’s new prepaid plans are available in all its sales regions, and Virgin members get an additional 10 percent of funds when they sign up for ‘Auto Top Up’ with a credit card.
