Niantic has confirmed that player vs player battles are coming to PokÃ©mon Go

Niantic has shared that players can look forward to some sort of PVP battle mechanic coming toÂ PokÃ©mon Go in late 2018, according to an interview fromÂ Gram Magazine.
There wasn’t much information shared, but it comes from Niantic’s European head of marketing, AnneÂ BeuttenmÃ¼ller, so it’s definitely accurate.
Battling has long been missing from the hit mobile game. Since player vs player battles plays a large roll in the regular version ofÂ PokÃ©mon, players have been let down since the feature is notably absent.
Trading was also missing when the game launched. Niantic added the feature to the game near the end of June and if player vs player battles finally make their way toÂ PokÃ©mon Go, all of the coreÂ PokÃ©mon features will be in the mobile game.
Hopefully when battling is implemented it will be similar to the mainline games and less like the Raid and Gym battles that are currently featured inÂ PokÃ©mon Go
Source: Gram Magazine Via: Android Police
