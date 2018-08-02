Google will release the next major version of its mobile operating system, Android P, on August 20th, according to serial leaker Evan Blass. Blass shared the news in a tweet he sent out on Thursday morning.
Last year, Google launched Android Oreo on August 21st.
With Android P, Google is adding, among other features, system-wide support for display notches, gesture navigation and new digital wellness features.
There is still no indication as to its go-to-market name. What do you think it will be called?
