Android P will reportedly launch on August 20

Mark your calendars

Aug 2, 2018

8:46 AM EDT

0 comments

Google will release the next major version of its mobile operating system, Android P, on August 20th, according to serial leaker Evan Blass. Blass shared the news in a tweet he sent out on Thursday morning.

Last year, Google launched Android Oreo on August 21st.

With Android P, Google is adding, among other features, system-wide support for display notches, gesture navigation and new digital wellness features.

There is still no indication as to its go-to-market name. What do you think it will be called?

