WhatsApp users can now make group video calls

Back in May at Facebook’s F8 conference, the social networking giant announced that group voice and video calls were coming to WhatsApp — now the feature has finally arrived.
The update allows up to four people to chat simultaneously via video or audio. WhatsApp says the feature is built to work all over the world regardless of the speed of the user’s data connection. The new video calling feature is also end-to-end encrypted.
With users already spending over 2 billion minutes a day using WhatsApp for calling, that number is expected to increase significantly.
Adding group video chats has been high on a number of chat application’s to-do lists. Apple is adding group calls for 32 people to FaceTime and Facebook Messenger rolled out the feature to its users back in February.
Source: WhatsApp
