Netflix announces new animated fantasy series called The Dragon Prince

Netflix has announced a new animated series called The Dragon Prince.
The Dragon Prince, created by Aaron Ehsz (Avatar: The Last Airbender and Futurama), Justin Richmond (Uncharted 2: Among Thieves and Uncharted 3: Drake’s Deception) and produced by Giancarlo Volpe (Star Wars: The Clone Wars) tells the tale of two princes who end up bonding with an elf assassin sent to kill them.
The new series is coming Netflix in September, according to the Comic-Con San Diego event page.
Avatar: The Last Airbender headwriter Aaron Ehasz has paired with Netflix for #TheDragonPrince, a new animated series about two human princes who forge an unlikely bond with the elfin assassin sent to kill them, embarking on an epic quest to bring peace to their warring lands. pic.twitter.com/HsIkyyD2fj
At Comic-Con San Diego on July 21st, Volpe, Richmond and Ehasz will show off a sneak peak of the new fantasy series, with a question and answer session that’ll follow.
If the new series has any similarities to Avatar: The Last Airbender or Star Wars: The Clone Wars, I’m on board.
