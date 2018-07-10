News
Netflix announces new animated fantasy series called The Dragon Prince

Jul 10, 2018

6:54 PM EDT

Netflix has announced a new animated series called The Dragon Prince

The Dragon Prince, created by Aaron Ehsz (Avatar: The Last Airbender and Futurama), Justin Richmond (Uncharted 2: Among Thieves and Uncharted 3: Drake’s Deception) and produced by Giancarlo Volpe (Star Wars: The Clone Wars) tells the tale of two princes who end up bonding with an elf assassin sent to kill them.

The new series is coming Netflix in September, according to the Comic-Con San Diego event page.

At Comic-Con San Diego on July 21st, Volpe, Richmond and Ehasz will show off a sneak peak of the new fantasy series, with a question and answer session that’ll follow.

The new show was tweeted by See What’s Next a Netflix Twitter account that reads “News about Netflix by Netflix from inside Netflix …. hi this is Netflix.”

If the new series has any similarities to Avatar: The Last Airbender or  Star Wars: The Clone Wars, I’m on board.

Source: See What’s Next

