Samsung partners with Toronto-based theScore, Bixby to provide sports scores and news

South Korean electronics giant Samsung has partnered with Toronto-based theScore to bring sports scores and news to the Bixby digital assistant in the U.S.
According to a July 5th, 2018 media release, users will be able to personalize Bixby by selecting specific sports teams and leagues, including World Cup soccer, NFL Football, NBA Basketball and NHL Hockey.
Not only will Bixby provide sports scores, Samsung’s digital assistant will also be able to read the latest headlines, while also accessing more information by tapping on a Bixby card.
“We are happy to provide theScore updates through Bixby,” said John Levy, CEO and founder of theScore, in the same July 5th media release.
“This enables us to showcase the features that have made theScore one of the most popular sports apps in North America to a huge audience, delivering sports fans on Bixby Home a highly-customizable experience and access to their scores and news headlines at a glance.”
As it stands, it doesn’t appear that the new feature is available for Canadian users.
A spokesperson for theScore told MobileSyrup via email that “this service should also roll out on Samsung Galaxy devices in Canada in due course.”
MobileSyrup has reached out to Samsung for comment. This story will be updated with a response.
Source: theScore
Update 05/07/2018 2:01pm ET: Story updated with additional reporting.
Comments