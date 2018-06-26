My Desktop Player for Google Play Music updated with YouTube Music

Third-party app My Desktop Player for Google Play Music has been updated to support YouTube Music.
On Reddit, a pair of users of the open-source app noted that they spent the past week adding YouTube Music to Google Play Music with the new 4.6.0 release.
The users say they’ve managed to get most of the existing features to work, including:
- Audio device selector
- Desktop notifications
- LastFM Support
- OS level integrations (Windows Media Service, Touch Bar, MPRIS, Etc.)
- Playback API
- Remote control app
The update can be downloaded here.
Google recently launched YouTube Music in Canada. A full breakdown of the music streaming service can be found here.
Source: Reddit
