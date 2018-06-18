Uber rides can no longer be booked through Google Maps

News
Google Maps users can no longer book Uber rides from within Google’s proprietary mapping platform.

According to the Google Map help page, users can “no longer book Uber rides directly in Google Maps.”

“But you can still look up the route in the Maps app and then request the ride from the Uber app,” reads an excerpt from the Google Maps help page.

While users can no longer book Uber rides, Google Maps can still be used to see available rides, as well as how long it would take to arrive at a destination using Uber.

Interestingly enough, users can still access Uber through Google Maps. However, rather than booking a ride directly through Google Maps, users looking to book a ride can click ‘Open App’ to go directly to the Uber app.

The feature was first introduced in 2017, and according to Android Police, the feature was still available in February 2018.

Google has not issued a formal explanation for the feature’s removal.

Source: Google Maps Via: Android Police

