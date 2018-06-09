News
PREVIOUS|

What’s the best internet service provider in Canada? [Poll]

Jun 9, 2018

2:00 PM EDT

0 comments

When it comes to internet services in Canada, consumers are always on the hunt for the best option.

Identifying the best service provider is difficult, because one has to consider price, speed, bandwidth, availability and if potential downtimes. Additionally, one has to even consider the quality of customer service.

In my search in Ontario, I’ve noticed TekSavvy has affordable prices, while Bell and Rogers offer near gigabit Wi-Fi speeds. In other areas of Canada, there’s also Ice Wireless, which services the three Canadian territories; Quebec-based Videtron, Saskatchewan-based SaskTel and Eastlink on the east coast.

There are also a lot of smaller internet service providers, including Cogeco, CIK Telecom, QINIQ and Xplornet.

It begs the question, with so many internet service providers, which one is the best? Let us know in the poll below, and make sure to add your reasoning (whether it’s pricing, availability or speeds) in the comments below.

Related Articles

News

Jun 8, 2018

7:14 PM EDT

MIT researchers create transmitter that can protect devices from hackers

News

Jun 8, 2018

5:01 PM EDT

Active Edge might return to the Google Pixel 3 series

News

Jun 8, 2018

4:55 PM EDT

Google Keep adds indenting to checklists

News

Jun 8, 2018

4:43 PM EDT

PixelBook’s power button now works as a two-factor authentication key

Comments