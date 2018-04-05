Apple updates Final Cut Pro X, introduces ProRes RAW format

Apple’s Final Cut Pro X video editing software is getting its second major update in four months.
The April 9th, 2018 update will introduce a new format, dubbed ‘ProRes RAW,’ that combines the RAW and ProPes formats and offers “the quality and workflow advantages of RAW with the stunning performance of ProRes,” according to an Apple media release.
“With ProRes Rax, editors can import, edit and grade pristine footage with RAW data from the camera sensor, providing ultimate flexibility when adjusting highlights and shadows — ideal for HDR workflows,” reads an excerpt from the same Apple media release.
Additionally Atomos Sumo 19 and Shogun Inferno devices will receive a free update enabling ProRes RAW recording.
In addition to the new format, the latest Final Cut Pro X update will also brings enhanced closed captioning tools, designed for professional filmmakers, YouTubers and students “looking to add captions to their projects with the need for expensive third-party software or services.”
Not only can users upload closed caption files directly into the Final Cut projects, the captions also appear in the viewer during playback and can be attached to video or audio clips.
“An all-new captions inspector makes it simple to adjust caption text, colour, alignment, location and more,” reads another excerpt.
Apple’s Motion software will receive a ProRes RAW update, while the company’s Compressor software will also gain support for closed captioning.
