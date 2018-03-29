Bell Media is set to acquire a majority interest in the Toronto-based studio where Orphan Black, horror movie It and the Matt Damon indie dramedy Downsizing were filmed.
The Bell Media Studios division will acquire a majority stake in Pinewood Toronto Studios in partnership with Comweb Studio Holdings, Castlepoint and the City of Toronto.
“Our partnership to purchase Pinewood Toronto Studios reinforces Bell Media’s role as Canada’s leading content creation company,” said Randy Lennox, president of Bell Media in a press statement.
The acquisition makes clear Bell Media’s interest in building on its portfolio of original productions. A broader roster of successful original content would also help bolster its CraveTV online streaming platform.
Pinewood Toronto Studios is one of the largest purpose-built production studios in Canada and has been the filming site for a wide range of high-profile shows and movies. Recent productions include Star Trek: Discovery, Molly’s Game, Room and Spotlight.
It has also been host to a number of original Bell Media productions including the aforementioned Orphan Black, as well as The Listener and Killjoys.
As part of the transaction, Bell Media Studios will acquire a majority stake in the 33.5 acre facility in Toronto’s Port Lands, which features 11 purpose-built stages, including one that measures in at 46,000 square feet — one the largest sound stages in North America.
The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
Source: Bell
