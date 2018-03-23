Tidal is expanding to Fire TV and Android Auto

Music streaming service Tidal has updated its apps today to support Android Auto and Amazon Fire TV.
The Fire TV app is designed to highlight Tidal’s clean design and will allow Fire TV users to watch Tidal’s video content on the big screen.
The Android Auto version of Tidal integrates into the standard Android Auto interface but with pale blue accents to signify that it is Tidal and not Google Play (orange) or Spotify (green).
The addition of these two new interfaces helps Tidal keep pace with other leading music streaming services.
Tidal is now equipped to work with Apple TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Fire TV, CarPlay, Android Auto along with the standard Android, iOS, Windows and Mac support.
This brings Tidal’s device compatibility a little above what Google Play Music and Apple Music offer but still below Spotify’s compatible platform offerings, which include Google Home, Amazon Echo, Xbox One and PS4.
Comments