Canada might have plans to eliminate roaming fees.
According to a March 20th, 2018 Agence-France Presse (AFP) report, the members of the Organization of American States (OAS) used the seventh annual Inter-American Telecommunication Commission (CITEL) summit in Buenos Aires last week to support a non-binding resolution aimed at reducing or eliminating roaming fees.
OAS is an inter-American organization comprised of 35 countries in North and South America whose goal is “an order of peace and justice, to promote their solidarity, to strengthen their collaboration and to defend their sovereignty, their territorial integrity and their independence.”
Among the OAS member nations are Canada, Mexico, the U.S., Haiti and Argentina.
Argentina’s Minister of Modernization Andres Ibarra told Spanish-language news site Infobae that the goal of the resolution is “the digital inclusion of all citizens, promoting a productive leap in the economy, reducing the cost of producing goods and building an efficient and focused government.”
Ibarra’s comments were translated from Spanish.
Due to the fact that the resolution document itself is currently unavailable, it’s unclear if the goal is to eliminate roaming fees altogether, or simply within the borders of the 19 signatories.
CITEL is an arm of the OAS meant to facilitate, promote and develop telecommunications infrastructure and innovation within the OAS member states.
MobileSyrup has reached out to Global Affairs Canada for comment.
