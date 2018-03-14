Pizza Hut Canada launches free rewards program

Pizza Hut has announced a new rewards program this week geared towards giving repeat customers free pizzas for accumulating loyalty points.
The Hut Rewards program gives customers one point for every eligible pizza they order. Once customers rack up five points, they’re able to redeem them for a a free medium two-topping pizza.
A Pizza must cost over $10 before taxes for the order to eligible to earn a point. Moreover, only one order per day counts toward’s the customer’s point total. That said, it seems that the $10 ‘pizza of the day’ is eligible, making it a great way to double down on two great pizza deals.
This deal only works when you order from your Pizza Hut account online or through the restaurant’s Android or iOS app.
Source: Pizza Hut
