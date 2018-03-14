News
PREVIOUS|

Pizza Hut Canada launches free rewards program

Just in time for Pi Day, too

Mar 14, 2018

8:31 PM EDT

0 comments

Pizza Hut on phone

Pizza Hut has announced a new rewards program this week geared towards giving repeat customers free pizzas for accumulating loyalty points.

The Hut Rewards program gives customers one point for every eligible pizza they order. Once customers rack up five points, they’re able to redeem them for a a free medium two-topping pizza.

A Pizza must cost over $10 before taxes for the order to eligible to earn a point. Moreover, only one order per day counts toward’s the customer’s point total. That said, it seems that the $10 ‘pizza of the day’ is eligible, making it a great way to double down on two great pizza deals.

This deal only works when you order from your Pizza Hut account online or through the restaurant’s Android or iOS app.

Source: Pizza Hut

Related Articles

Sponsored

Mar 9, 2018

6:00 PM EDT

Enhance Your Creative Skills with 700+ Hours of Training

News

Mar 5, 2015

11:11 PM EDT

Visa’s Connected Car concept takes mobile commerce to the pick-up window

Resources

Mar 7, 2018

7:02 PM EDT

Xbox sale offers up to 75 percent off games like Dark Souls III and Divinity: Original Sin

News

Jan 8, 2018

6:53 PM EDT

Pizza Hut and Toyota are working together on an autonomous pizza delivery vehicle

Comments