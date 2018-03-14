Deezer app on Xbox One offers background music streaming

Music streaming service Deezer has launched an app on Xbox One, allowing subscribers to listen to their favourite tracks in the background when using the console.
Background streaming can be run regardless of what users are doing on the console, be that playing a game, browsing the Xbox Store or watching a movie.
Deezer offers unlimited steaming of up to 53 million songs for free on computers and tablets, although members on this plan will be subject to ads and lower sound quality.
Those who subscribe for $9.99 CAD/month will get higher quality streaming with no ads. A 30-day trial is available as well.
